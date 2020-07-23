Recruiting: Tristan Leigh Includes Ohio State in Top 5

Ohio State has made the latest cut for 2021 standout offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va./Robinson Secondary), who included the Buckeyes on his list of top-five schools Thursday afternoon.

Leigh announced OSU alongside other top choices LSU, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma. He had previously posted a top-15 list back in early May.

The massive 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle is widely regarded as a top-15 player overall nationally and is No. 5 at his position in the newest SI All-American Watch List rankings. He and current Ohio State running back commit TreVeyon Henderson are the top-rated prospects in the state of Virginia.

Considered an excellent run-blocking left tackle, Leigh possesses strong footwork and easy movement out of the snap. While likely a left tackle in college, Leigh can also kick inside to play guard. See his full SI All-American Player Page HERE.

Leigh would be a massive addition to Ohio State’s top-ranked 2021 recruiting class that already includes standout guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and tackle Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio). The Buckeyes recently welcomed six offensive linemen in the 2020 crop.

OSU offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has taken the lead on recruiting Leigh. A native of Fostoria, Ohio, Studrawa has been with the Buckeyes since 2016 following stints at LSU, Maryland, Bowling Green and Arkansas State.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU and Clemson are leading the board of favorites to win the next national championship.

