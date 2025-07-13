REPORT: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Arrested
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale early on Saturday morning.
Judkins is facing a charge of “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence” per Broward County’s records.
Judkins came to Ohio State after two great seasons at Ole Miss, where he rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in his freshman year. He followed that spectacular season up with 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns in his sophomore year as a Rebel.
Heading into his junior season, Judkins made the jump to Columbus, where he found immediate success alongside TreVeyon Henderson in the Ohio State backfield. Judkins finished the year narrowly eclipsing 1,000 yards, finishing with 1,060 and 14 touchdowns.
He will be remembered in Columbus for his three-touchdown performance in the national championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Judkins finished that national championship with 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also had two catches for 21 yards and one score.
The highlight play was his 70-yard run at the start of the second half that led to his second touchdown of the game.
Judkins was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland selected him with their second pick in the second round, and he was taken off the board at pick number 36.
Later in the draft, the Browns selected running back Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee, and the two were set to be a dynamic duo that was to replace Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Judkins’ arrest comes just a few days before NFL training camp gets into full swing. The Browns are set to open their camp on July 18, just six days after Judkins was arrested.
More details on the open case will be released by the county in the coming days and weeks.