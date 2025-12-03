Why Ryan Day refuses to let Ohio State relax ahead of Big Ten Title clash

Ohio State finally defeated Michigan for the first time since 2019, and now they're aiming to clinch the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2020.

Last year, Ohio State laid out three key objectives: to defeat Michigan, secure the Big Ten title, and claim the national championship. While the Buckeyes fell short in beating Michigan and winning the Big Ten, they did manage to take home the national championship.

This year, Ohio State has already achieved its first goal by defeating Michigan, and now it has the opportunity to take on No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.

Although the Buckeyes boast a perfect 12-0 record and likely already secured a first-round bye in the playoffs, head coach Ryan Day and the team are preparing for this game as if it's a must-win situation.

“We wanted to get to Indy,” Day said on Tuesday, via LetterMen Row's Spencer Holbrook. “Certainly, that was something that these guys haven’t done, haven’t been there, haven’t played in this game before. It’s an electric atmosphere. It’s a great venue. These guys want this opportunity, and this was on the list of our goals every year.

“You can go 11-0 and then have the biggest games of the year show up, and now here we go. Now we’ve got a chance to get some hardware. There’s a lot at stake here.”

Day understands that beating Michigan, winning the Big Ten, and capturing the national championship while going undefeated could elevate Ohio State's reputation as one of the best teams in college football history.

Claiming the Big Ten title not only gives Ohio State the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs but also makes them the only undefeated team left in college football since Indiana is the only other remaining team undefeated.

“Big Ten Championship, big stakes,” Day said. “Being the one seed in the CFP, there’s a lot at stake. Our guys are going to have a great week of practice locked in, and know this is a big step forward as we look to finish out the season the way we want to get done.”

While the Buckeyes are eager to secure a win on Saturday, it’s not the end of the world if Ohio State comes up short. The Buckeyes have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, and they can analyze what went wrong in the Big Ten Championship to ensure it doesn’t happen again in the playoffs.