Ohio State Buckeyes Continue To Set Records In Historic Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines have an incredible rivalry that does not only pertain to football. In fact, the stakes couldn't get much higher than they were on Sunday afternoon. In the men's soccer Big Ten Championship, the No. 1 seed Buckeyes played host to the No. 7 seed Wolverines.
Despite being the top seed in the conference tournament as well as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Buckeyes were outplayed by the Wolverines in the first half. With the run of play going the way of Michigan at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, the visitors outshot Ohio State eight to one in the opening 45 minutes.
Max Trejo was forced to make four saves on the four shots on goal and managed to keep the Buckeyes level on the scoreboard at half (0-0).
In the second half, the Buckeyes turned up the attack several notches and proved why they are the top team in the country. Ohio State tallied 11 shots compared to four for Michigan.
The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute via a Parker Grinstead goal. The lone goal of the game was Grinstead's sixth of the season and resulted in Ohio State winning the Big Ten Tournament Title for the first time since 2009.
Adding a tournament championship to go along with a regular season title was certainly not the only record of note. The Ohio State fanbase deserves plenty of credit for making this match the most attended in Ohio State and Big Ten history. With the official attendance at 8,938, the stands were full, more fans were lined up along the fence and there were student sections on both ends of the field.
Due to the excellent 2024 campaign, the Buckeyes have established a path in the NCAA Tournament with the support of a home crowd backing them. Sunday's win meant Ohio State secured the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will host a second round game on Sunday.
That November 24th game will kickoff at 5 p.m. against either Western Michigan or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
If there was any year for the Buckeyes to make a run at a National Championship, this would be the one. Can they set some more records along the way?
The opportunity is there for the taking.