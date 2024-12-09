Ohio State Star Shot During Buckeyes NCAA Tournament Run
The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes have advanced to the 2024 Men's College Cup in North Carolina after defeating the No. 8 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 on Sunday. Instead of just celebrations over the big victory and being one step closer to a national championship, shockwaves have been sent through the Ohio State program.
Redshirt junior defender Nathan Demian was a victim of an off-campus shooting hours after the win. According to Channel 6 News in Columbus, the native of Vancouver, British Columbia, was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Chittenden Avenue, which is not too far from campus.
According to police, the incident involved two vehicles chasing each other and then a person in one vehicle fired at the other vehicle. Demian was then inadvertently struck.
Ohio State's athletic department released a statement on Monday about the incident.
"Following the Ohio State men's soccer match with Wake Forest Saturday, redshirt junior Nathan Demian, from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a victim of an off-campus shooting. He was an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation. The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time. Nathan's family is with him, and the team is extremely close. The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers. The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family and the men's soccer program in every way possible."
The statement then went on to add that, "Because of the police investigation underway, the department will not be able to discuss the incident further."
Despite initially being listed in serious condition, Demian is reportedly expected to survive.
Prior to this incident, the defender had appeared in 14 matches this season and started 12. He also tallied one assist on the year.
In both 2022 and 2023, he was Academic-All Big Ten and contributed over 1,400 minutes in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.
As the team supports Demian during this difficult time, they now have to prepare to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the semifinals on Friday. The winner will then advance to the championship on Sunday versus the winner of Vermont and Denver.