Top Seed Ohio State Falls To Marshall In College Cup
The 2024 season has been one of major accomplishments for the Ohio State Buckeyes Men's Soccer program. Coming into the year, this group had their eyes set on Big Ten Conference championships in the regular season, tournament and the NCAA tournament. The first two goals were met but the latter will not be happening this season.
On Friday night, the Buckeyes fell 1-0 to the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Men's College Cup. Despite controlling possession for much of the game and looking like the better team, they were unable to find an equalizer to Tarik Pannholzer's seventh-minute opening goal.
Ohio State tallied 20 shots compared to just eight for Marshall. Thundering Herd goalkeeper Aleska Janjic's five saves on the night were crucial for his team, but his assist was the most impressive thing he did on the night.
Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, this loss in Cary, North Carolina happens to wrap up a difficult week for the program. Following their win over Wake Forest to advance to the College Cup, junior defender Nathan Demian was shot off campus early Sunday morning.
Demian was walking on the sidewalk on Chittenden Avenue when he was struck by a stray bullet according to Columbus police. Although his condition was serious, he has reportedly made an excellent recovery and even appeared in a video posted on social media prior to this game.
Although the loss is disappointing for the Buckeyes, this season is one to reflect on as having many positives. This program reached the No. 1 ranking in the country for the first time, won their conference in the regular season, beat Michigan 1-0 in the Big Ten Tournament Final, drew in crowds that set soccer attendance records for Ohio State and the Big Ten and of course finished in the final four of the country.
Marshall will now play Vermont for the National Championship on Sunday.