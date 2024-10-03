This Ohio State Player Is Starting To Receive 2025 NFL Draft Hype
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen multiple players return to improve their draft stocks, but there has been one offensive lineman that has seen a dramatic rise in attention through four games.
Senior offensive tackle Josh Simmons has made a huge jump from 2023, and his performance so far has caught the attention of many draft analysts. While many claimed that the 2024 offensive tackle class would be loaded with talent, Simmons is slowly emerging as a top player at his position.
NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner had the Buckeyes' star as the No. 3 offensive tackle in his recent position rankings for the 2025 Draft. Simmons ranks behind Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. and LSU's Will Campbell.
Simmons' name has even floated around in first round conversations. In the NFL Stock Exchange podcast's most recent 2025 mock draft, analyst Trevor Sikkema took Simmons at pick No. 32 for the Kansas City Chiefs.
"...the (Chiefs) blocking needs to improve from what we’ve seen through the first four weeks. I am high on Simmons, whose movement skills are very fluid for a big man. He has put up an 86.4 pass-blocking grade."- Trevor Sikkema
The veteran tackle began his collegiate career at San Diego State University. He spent his first two seasons with the Aztecs, but eventually hit the transfer portal prior to the 2023 season. In his first year with the Buckeyes, Simmons finished with a 67.5 PFF grade. But the improvements from his junior to senior year have already shown, as he holds a 76.5 PFF grade through four games.