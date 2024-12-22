Watch: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Scores Another Huge TD in CFP
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is truly a phenom.
The freshman star got Ohio State off to a terrific start with a 37-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers, and in the third period, Smith has scored another touchdown.
This was a gigantic score from Smith, as it put some separation between the Buckeyes and Tennessee once again in this College Football Playoff matchup.
Ohio State jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, only to see the Volunteers trim the lead with 10 second-quarter points.
Will Howard threw an interception in the end zone during the second period, which jumpstarted Tennessee and actually gave the Vols some momentum.
With the Volunteers getting the ball first in the second half, there was some concern that they could potentially climb back into the game, but it seems like the Buckeyes are shutting the door.
Much of that is thanks to Smith, who has already snared six receptions for 106 yards and those pair of touchdowns.
Smith has been absolutely sensational this season and went over the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday, which is an incredibly rare occurrence for a first-year wide out.
The Buckeyes don't just have Smith, though. Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate round out what is probably the best receiving trio in the nation, and Ohio State also has a terrific ground game.
And outside of the pick, Howard has looked pretty good throughout the night.
If Ohio State holds firm here, it will face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.