WATCH: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Strikes First Against Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes strike first against the Oregon Ducks, as quarterback Will Howard connected with his top receiving threat Jeremiah Smith for a 45-yard touchdown on the opening drive.
Howard began the drive with a huge pass to tight end Gee Scott Jr. for a gain of 30-yards. And in just a few plays later, Smith found the end zone to give the Buckeyes an early 7-0 lead.
Smith has been nothing but impressive in his freshman year with the Buckeyes, as he led the team in receiving yards heading into this matchup with 63 catches for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns. He broke the school record for most receiving yards in a single season by a true freshman, along with most receptions and touchdowns.
The former five-star receiver had high expectations heading into this game, as he told reporters earlier in the week that he thought about the late-game offensive pass interference call in the Week 7 contest against the Oregon Ducks.
"I think about that call probably every day. It was a crazy call. The DB was holding me. I just cleared his hands. I guess receivers can't be physical in football anymore, but DBs can hold 10 yards, 15 yards down the field. So, I mean, it's behind me. I know how to move from here on out. When the DB is grabbing me, I know how to move now. I guess [you] can't be physical as a receiver in college football anymore. We'll see how things play out in this game."- Jeremiah Smith
The Buckeyes currently lead the Ducks 7-0 in the middle of the first quarter.