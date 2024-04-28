Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 4-star 2025 DB Courtland Guillory
On Sunday, 4-star defensive back Courtland Guillory announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
A 6-foot-2 cornerback from Klein Oak (TX) in the Houston area, Guillory is the 14th player and second cornerback to join the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class. Rated the No. 354 overall prospect and No. 32 cornerback in the nation, according to On3's industry rankings, the rising senior chose OU over Texas, Texas A&M, UCF and many others.
With good height, length and speed, Guillory has the intagebile skills that cornerbacks coach Jay Valai seems to covet in a prospect.
The talented DB picked up his offer from Brent Venables and company in late January and has visited Norman multiple times since then.
In early February, Guillory visited campus for one of the Sooners' Junior Day recruiting events, the same weekend that fellow defensive back pledge Marcus Wimberly took his first trip to Norman. More than two months later, Guillory returned to campus for OU's spring game where he was one of a more than 80 prospects in attendance.
In eight days since Oklahoma's Red/White Game, Guillory is the fourth prospect to commit to the Sooners, joining former SMU center Branson Hickman, former Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole and Denton Guyer (TX) 2027 edge prospect Zane Rowe.
Just four days after Guillory was in Norman for the spring game, OU's defensive staff visited the 4-star defender at his high school in Spring, TX, a suburb of Houston.
Guillory joins Wimberly and Frisco Emerson (TX) cornerback Maliek Hawkins in the Sooners' 2025 defensive backfield, giving Valai and safeties coach Brandon Hall a strong start to their recruiting efforts in the upcoming cycle. With prospects like Jonah Williams, Omarion Robinson and Trystan Haynes still on the board, OU has the chance add a few more talented prospects on the back end in next year's class.