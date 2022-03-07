2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Safety

Brent Venables and new safeties coach Brandon Hall must consider several newcomers, impact returners and multiple positions while trying to solve a puzzling matrix.

If you think you have questions about Oklahoma’s safety position heading into spring practice, imagine what Brent Venables and his defensive back coaches are going through.

The Sooners added three newcomers through the transfer portal — two are experienced, one is a promising young talent — and add to the equation with plenty of unknowns about the players who suited up for the Sooners in 2021.

Had Delarrin Turner-Yell not opted to test the waters in the NFL Draft, and had Pat Fields not chosen to pursue additional academic opportunities (and a spot on the roster) at Stanford, there would be almost no questions.

But those three-year starters both gave up the chance to come back in 2022, and now two of the three safety spots are completely up for grabs.

“I don’t think there is much experience,” said new safeties coach Brandon Hall, “but there is some viable experience. As much as there is game experience, but there is also college experience.”

For example, Trey Morrison was a four-year starter at North Carolina, and C.J. Coldon was a three-year starter at Wyoming. They know their way around a college campus.

Trey Morrison Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports

“The hardest thing for young players to do is to get used to the grind college football presents,” Hall said. “Getting up at 5:30, going to workouts, going to treatment. Making sure they’re where they’re supposed to be.

“Those guys who have been going to school here for three or four years now, they’ve been going to class, know the grind and (have been) doing what they’ve been asked to do,” Hall said. “Those guys will assimilate a lot quicker than a guy that is coming off the street.”

It would be a major challenge to ask a true freshman like Jayden Rowe or Robert Spears-Jennings or Jamarrien Burt or Gentry Williams to come in and make a sudden impact in 2022. Not that they can’t — certainly, that’s why they all enrolled early and are competing this spring — but historically speaking, it’s unlikely.

So Hall will rely heavily on what experience he does have, and he’ll gain a better grasp on that when practice starts on March 22.

The Sooners lost a viable starter when former nickel back Jeremiah Criddell chose to retire from the game because of concussion problems, but he’ll remain an asset as he assists the coaching staff.

Another variable in the matrix: Venables and his staff are expected to switch to a four-man front, which could mean more snaps for the strong-side linebacker position, which could mean fewer snaps for the nickel back position. A 4-2-5 is most likely, but a 4-3 isn’t out of the question.

It’s the nickel spot that Oklahoma has some of its best experience.

Justin Broiles BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Billy Bowman started five of the first six games last year as a true freshman, but he moved to cornerback for a game, struggled, and was replaced at nickel by senior Justin Broiles. Broiles, who’s back for his super senior season, was playing as well as anyone by the end of the year — he was fourth on the team with 55 tackles, had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed — so it seems likely he’ll retain that spot.

That could mean Bowman shouldn’t be counted out as a cornerback. Bowman finished with 22 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble forced.

Another crossover talent is junior Key Lawrence, who transferred from Tennessee last year and struggled to stay on the field early, but by the end of the season was making plays that no other Sooner DB could make. The problem, as far as planning, is that Lawrence started two games at strong safety, then two games at corner, and he delivered a handful of impact plays at both positions.

Lawrence could play corner, could return to strong safety or could replace Fields at free safety. Lawrence finished last year with 47 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four passes defensed and a team-high three fumbles forced.

Key Lawrence Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Morrison, who started 41 career games at UNC, should be the favorite to win the other safety job (strong and free have been interchangeable in Venables’ schemes). Morrison also played multiple positions at UNC, starting last year at nickel but also lining up at free safety. Morrison was fifth on the Tar Heels last year with 47 tackles and contributed four passes defensed, one fumble recovered (for a touchdown) and one fumble forced.

Coldon was a starter at cornerback during his time at Wyoming — he started every game in 2020 and 2021 — so he figures to slot in there at OU. But the numbers could necessitate a move to safety or even nickel, depending on who picks things up the quickest.

Another intriguing prospect is Louisville transfer Kani Walker. He’s 6-2 and 194 pounds but only played in just one game as a true freshman last year.

Among the returning young safeties, junior Bryson Washington turned in a handful of big plays last season, including an interception and a fumble recovery. Sophomore Jordan Mukes looked physical against the run, and sophomore Damond Harmon got some quality reps.

“The assimilation for those guys is going to be so much quicker,” Hall said. “Did we lose some guys? Absolutely, but I think there’s enough there to think we’re going to be just fine.”