4-Star LB Target Samuel Omosigho Chooses Oklahoma

The Crandall, TX, linebacker is the ninth member of OU's 2023 recruiting class.

Oklahoma landed a 4-star linebacker to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday when Samuel Omosigho verbally committed to the Sooners.

Omosigho pledged to OU over Florida and announced his decision during a ceremony at his high school in Crandall, TX.

According to 247 Sports, Omosigho is the No. 35 ranked linebacker in the country and the No. 69 overall prospect.

He's the ninth member of the Oklahoma recruiting class and the first linebacker.

He visited OU on March 5-6 for Brent Venables’ Elite Junior Day and struck up an immediate relationship.

Omosigho took his official visit to Norman on June 3, and last weekend took his official visit to Florida.

He narrowed his finalists down from a list of offers that included Auburn, Houston, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Stanford, TCU, Texas Tech, USC and Washington among others.