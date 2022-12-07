Skip to main content

Another Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal

The Sooners' busy week of departures in the portal continues with another loss on the defensive line.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Josh Ellison is the latest Sooner to enter the transfer portal.

Ellison, a senior from College Station, TX, played three seasons for the Sooners in 2020-22. The junior college transfer from Blinn College made a total of 32 tackles in his first two seasons in Norman, including three tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks.

The 6-foot-3 Ellison recorded 10 total tackles this fall and totaled 41 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery across three seasons at Oklahoma.

Ellison was a 3-star prospect according to 247 Sports coming out of junior college, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country behind former teammate Perrion Winfrey.

Ellison played 141 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Ellison is the 13th Sooner to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this bowl season.

"To Sooner Nation, thank you for welcoming a JUCO kid into y'all's home," Ellison wrote on Twitter. "Want to thank all the coaches for pouring into me and making me a better player. This program is heading in the right direction."

For more updates regarding Sooners in the transfer portal, check out our player tracker that's updated regularly.

