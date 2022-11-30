Skip to main content

2022-23 Oklahoma Player Tracker

Follow the current status of Oklahoma players and former players here:

TE Daniel Parker

Suspended indefinitely when an emergency protective order was filed against him on Nov. 15. The EPO was dismissed Nov. 22. Parker remains on the official online roster. (LINK)

LB Clayton Smith

Removed from the official online roster (pre-Texas Tech) for undisclosed reasons.

WR Theo Wease

Reportedly will enter the transfer portal for the second time. (LINK)

DB Jordan Mukes

Announced Nov. 29 he will enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. (LINK)

