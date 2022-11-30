2022-23 Oklahoma Player Tracker
Follow the current status of Oklahoma players and former players here:
TE Daniel Parker
Suspended indefinitely when an emergency protective order was filed against him on Nov. 15. The EPO was dismissed Nov. 22. Parker remains on the official online roster. (LINK)
LB Clayton Smith
Removed from the official online roster (pre-Texas Tech) for undisclosed reasons.
WR Theo Wease
Reportedly will enter the transfer portal for the second time. (LINK)
DB Jordan Mukes
Announced Nov. 29 he will enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. (LINK)
