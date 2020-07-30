Another day, another unsettling knell for the 2020 college football season.

The Big 12 conference announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that it has pulled its media day off the schedule. The event, which was initially scheduled for July 20-21, had been moved to Aug. 3 earlier this month.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby in the release. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time."

In the release, the conference also acknowledged, "It is yet to be determined if the event will be rescheduled."

Multiple outlets reported earlier in the afternoon that according to Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, the conference held an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss logistics for the 2020 season. On Wednesday evening, Stadium's Brett McMurphy had reported that the conference was leaning away from a full 12-game schedule.

News of Big 12 media day cancellation became public at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday. In a nearly simultaneous development, the SEC announced that their teams would play a conference-only slate, observing a Sept. 26 start date. With those plans in effect, the Sooners' Sept. 12 date with Tennessee is officially off the table.

