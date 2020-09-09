Of all the Sooners with a great deal to prove in 2020, Brendan Radley-Hiles might top the list.

By all accounts, the former blue-chip recruit simply hasn't lived up to the massive expectations he carried into Norman. That narrative came to a head in the Sooners' 63-28 loss to LSU in last year's Peach Bowl, as Radley-Hiles' night ended prematurely in the second quarter.

As Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire emerged from the backfield on a block-and-release route, Radley-Hiles leveled him with a blindside hit. The needless blow earned an ejection for the defensive back known as "Bookie."

Radley-Hiles apologized individually to each of his teammates after the game, but it was nonetheless a bitter end to a 2019 campaign that had once held so much promise. Now, nearly nine full months later, Radley-Hiles says he's not the same player that rashly laid a dangerous hit on a future NFL talent.

"I got to take a step back and reflect on a lot of things, just the LSU game, just how things ended," he said. "But I believe as a man, you have to take your L's and turn them into lessons, and I feel as if I did that. I understand where I was wrong and I've grown from it. I've become a better player, and overall just a better man from that experience."

The Sooners' first depth chart of 2020 lists Radley-Hiles as the starter at nickel, ahead of Jeremiah Criddell and Justin Broiles. Bookie is eager for a shot at redemption as the new season arrives, especially with the Speed D poised to take another step forward.

"You take your bumps in the road, but you learn from them and you keep coming back stronger," Radley-Hiles said. "I feel as if sophomore year I came back stronger, and then junior year I’m going to come back stronger than that. Just keep elevating your game, keep growing as a person, keep growing mentally and you’ll be all right."

Radley-Hiles emphasized that he maintained a demanding workout regimen over the quarantine period, but that his biggest area of growth hasn't been the physical.

"I feel as if I took a big jump mentally just in that film study, understanding what I'm looking at, understanding offenses," he said. "I used to be a receiver, so just trying to understand what a receiver is trying to do, just different concepts."

The junior turned in a reasonably productive campaign a year ago, accruing 46 tackles and snagging two interceptions. Radley-Hiles' biggest play of the year came against TCU, as his fourth-quarter pick of Max Duggan sealed the Sooners' 28-24 victory. Nevertheless, he knows he's capable of more, and Alex Grinch's continued emphasis on takeaways should light a fire under all the Oklahoma defensive backs.

"We're not the same players [Grinch] coached a year ago," Radley-Hiles asserted. "That's something that we actually put on tape. That's not just a word thing. We actually put it on tape. So we can back that up."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.