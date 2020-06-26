Caleb Williams Making Final Preparations for Elite 11 Camp

Heading into the weekend, 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams is making final preparations for next week’s Elite 11 Finals in Nashville.

The three-day event will be staged at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.

It’s the first significant football event since the Coronavirus shutdown, and all recruiting eyes will be fixed on the 20 quarterbacks competing in various on-field testing, passing drills and other areas.

“It’s not just another camp where you show up, give your name, get a number and go out there and show your talents,” Williams wrote in his latest ‘All on the Line’ blog via SI All-American. “The coaches there, the instructors, are very precise for who they’ve chosen. They’re very detailed, they’ve looked through film... and kind of picked the best guys that they believe are the best overall so we can go out there and perform.”

Sports Illustrated’s SI All-American compiled a breakdown of each QB in the 2021 class, including Williams from Washington, D.C., and former Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff of Georgia.

Williams, the top QB in the class and a 5-star prospect, has narrowed his final list to Maryland, LSU and Oklahoma. Williams writes an exclusive blog for SI All-American each week, and he has announced that he’ll reveal his decision on July 4.

Here’s SI All-American’s evaluation of Williams:

Caleb Williams, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 6-1.5, 209

Background: Currently attends Gonzaga High School. Billed as the 102nd best dual-threat quarterback of all time by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Williams has drawn interest from nearly all Power Five schools and is set to decide between Maryland, Oklahoma and LSU on July 4th. Was the 2018-19 Gatorade State Player of the Year (D.C.). Led Gonzaga to the WCAC championship game as a freshman, winning the title as a sophomore. During his junior season, Williams threw for 1,770 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 838 yards and 18 touchdowns. Williams is trained by quarterback trainer Russell Thomas, and he regularly updates his recruitment at Sports Illustrated All-American.

Film scouting report: On tape and as things stand, the most talented quarterback of the Elite 11 group entering the finals. Completed a 63 air-yard throw as a junior, hitting receiver in stride on the numbers. Throws with good timing and anticipation. Can throw off-platform, across his body, and at all sorts of angles on the run. Will need to reduce hitching when setting up deep ball. Want to see more throws to short-middle of the field. Elite dual-threat. Extremely elusive and utilizes 4.57 40-yard dash time to outrun defenders. Physical rusher who is willing to take a hit. Plays hero ball and is a risk-taker, but 2.12% career interception rate gives him that flexibility.

* QB comparison: Donovan McNabb

