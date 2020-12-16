Prospect Profile: QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 210

Position: QB

School: Gonzaga College Preparatory

SI All-American Ranking: No. 1 overall

Player Comparison: Patrick Mahomes

Notes: Claimed MVP honors at the 2020 Elite11

Thune's Take: After watching Williams in person at the Elite11 in July, I predicted that he’d start over Spencer Rattler next season as a true freshman. He’s got the arm talent of a young Aaron Rodgers, the creativity of a young Mahomes, and the mobility of a young Russell Wilson. The physical tools are undeniable, but what sets Williams apart is his work ethic and dedication. Mentally, he’s already got championship makeup, and he’s done wonders for Oklahoma’s 2021 signing class via his secondary recruiting efforts. Make no mistake: Williams’ commitment will potentially go down in history as the Sooners’ most impactful recruiting addition ever.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.