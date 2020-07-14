SI All-American Candidate Caleb Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Caleb Williams

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga

Schools of Interest: Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson, Penn State and Maryland

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Adequate, muscular build with some room to put on more weight.

Athleticism: Stunning speed and quickness both in the pocket and certainly in the open field. Verified testing times (4.57 second 40-yard dash, 4.12 second shuttle) would place him among the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in modern memory. Home run threat any time he takes off with long speed, ability to make defenders miss and acceleration through contact. Pure football player with success at running back and linebacker before going all in as a quarterback.

Instincts: Snap ability to make the big play. Power passer can line up targets sideline to sideline with relative ease. Patient through progressions. Downfield prowess in the pocket or on the run with some of the top running traits we’ve evaluated at the position in years. Has incredible feel for defenders, and the ability to out-maneuver them, while keeping his eyes down field. Decisive leader unafraid to take what defense gives him.

Polish: Fairly fluid release with tremendous accuracy to all three levels. Can push the boundaries of fundamentals because of athletic gifts with enough arm strength to compensate. Strong footwork in the pocket, can climb and maintain eye discipline on routine. Can manipulate release point and arm angle as needed. Very comfortable off platform. Fits the football in with great anticipation and ball placement, especially vertically and along the sidelines.

Bottom Line: Williams has Heisman Trophy highlights as both a passer and runner. The immense physical talent, including a big arm and as good a running repertoire as there has been over the last few cycles, pairs with the mental focus and toughness top young quarterbacks possess. On any given play Williams can change the game in the blink of an eye, the type of talent that changes a football program’s entire trajectory.