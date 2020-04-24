AllSooners
CeeDee Lamb is a Dallas Cowboy

John. E. Hoover

CeeDee Lamb’s NFL journey begins in Jerry World — and in his home state.

Oklahoma’s record-setting receiver, who hails from the Houston suburb of Richmond, went with the 17th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys.

After months of speculation, Lamb was the third receiver picked behind Alabama’s Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.

Lamb will play for the 8-8 Cowboys and catch passes from Dak Prescott, who ranked second in the NFL last season with 4,902 passing yards and fourth with 30 touchdowns.

It’s the second year in a row Lincoln Riley’s Sooners have produced a first-round receiver — the third school to do that since 2000, according to USA Today.

At OU, Lamb is the only Sooner with three 80-yard pass plays in his career. After setting the Oklahoma freshman record with 807 receiving yards in 2017, he became the only OU receiver with two of the school’s top seven single-season yardage totals (1,158 in 2018, 1,327 in 2019).

He ranks third in school history with 3,292 receiving yards and sixth with 173 receptions.

That ratio plays out in his 19.0 average yards per catch, which tops all Oklahoma receivers with more than 100 career catches. (Marquise Brown averaged 18.3, Dede Westbrook averaged 18.0).

Lamb also ranks third in OU history with 14 career 100-yard receiving games (Ryan Broyles had 23, Mark Clayton had 15).

Lamb played only three seasons in Norman, and caught passes from three different quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

Lamb, who also returned punts for 475 yards in his career, finished 15th in OU annals with 3,799 all-purpose yards.

