Prospect Profile: WR Cody Jackson

Oklahoma Sooners sign SI All-American's No. 91 overall prospect in class of 2021
Author:
Publish date:

Cody Jackson

Hometown: Richmond, Texas

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 170

Position: WR

School: Foster

SI All-American Ranking: No. 8 outside receiver; No. 91 overall player

Player Comparison: Parris Campbell

Notes: Has been mentored by CeeDee Lamb

Thune's Take: Jackson has been committed to Oklahoma longer than any of the Sooners’ signees, as he verbally pledged back in April 2019. He’s a relatively slight receiver with plenty of room to bulk up in Bennie Wylie’s strength program. He’s a viable deep threat, but has room for growth in his route-running ability at the intermediate level. He’ll need to refine his skills under Dennis Simmons before he’s ready to contribute in the Sooners’ loaded arsenal of pass-catchers, so don’t expect him to make a Day 1 impact like Marvin Mims did. But in the long term, Jackson has the potential to be a 1,000-yard receiver in Oklahoma’s system.

