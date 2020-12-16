Prospect Profile: OL Cullen Montgomery

Cullen Montgomery

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 315

Position: OL

School: Episcopal

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Phil Haynes

Notes: Also held offers from Alabama, Georgia and Michigan, among others

Thune's Take: Montgomery is a hulking 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. He won’t need to beef up before he’s ready to block collegiate defenders. His footwork isn’t phenomenal, but what he lacks in quickness, he makes up for in strength. He’ll likely redshirt in his first season as a Sooner, but could eventually work his way into a starting role at guard.

