SI All-American Candidate Cullen Montgomery Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Cullen Montgomery

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal

Committed to: Oklahoma

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: He’s got a really thick lower half with limited room for additional weight. If anything reshaping will be in order.

Athleticism: He’s got the hips and hands of a collegiate guard. There’s some heaviness in his feet but he plays with plenty of effort out on the edge. He’s got really violent hands that show arm strength.

Instincts: Has a need to finish every rep, there’s plenty of room for technical development but you can’t teach this type of physicality on the offensive line. You either have it or you don’t and he’s got it.

Polish: He plays a bit high and the footwork isn’t exactly great, but he’s getting the job done at the tackle position so there’s a frightening level of promise when he ultimately moves inside on the next level.

Bottom Line: Cody Ford looked just like this athletically and physically on the high school level before heading to Oklahoma, where they cleaned up some things with his frame and sent him off into the second round of the NFL Draft. Montgomery could have a similar trajectory with equal buy-in.