ESPN's Mel Kiper Ranks Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler No. 3 in 2022 NFL Draft Class

Kiper likes Rattler a lot, but he also has seven other Sooners ranked among his top 10 at their individual positions for next year's draft.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has a high opinion of Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Kiper revealed his Top 25 prospects for next year’s draft, and he ranks Rattler third behind Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley.

READ MEL KIPER'S FULL TOP 25 (subscription required)

“Again, it’s incredibly early,” Kiper writes. “I’m not writing detailed scouting reports yet just because I still have a lot of work to do on this prospects, many of whom have started only one season. On some of these prospects, I’m projecting what they could do in 2021, which means they have a high ceiling but still need to reach it on the field.”

After Thibodeaux and Stingley, Kiper likes what he sees out of OU’s third-year sophomore QB.

“Rattler doesn’t have a huge frame, but he does have an elite arm,” Kiper writes. “His arm talent is unbelievable — he can throw 50-yard strikes with a flick of the wrist. He got off to a bumpy start last season, even getting benched for a couple series against Texas before leading a comeback win, but in his final seven games he had 15 touchdown passes and only two interceptions while averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. Rattler showed that he can maneuver the pocket to escape pressure. There’s a reason he’s the early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.”

Rattler is the only Big 12 Conference player in Kiper’s Top 25.

Sooner fans who think Rattler should be No. 1 might only need to wait. Rattler is regarded as a far better NFL prospect at this point in his career than either of the Sooners' last three quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, the first two going No. 1 overall, the latter getting picked in the second round, and they all became starters in their rookie year.

Kiper ranks seven other Sooners in his top 10 position rankings for the 2022 draft class: Running back Kennedy Brooks (No. 10), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (No. 10), H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis (No. 1 and No. 2, respectively), tight end Austin Stogner (No. 4), noseguard Perrion Winfrey (No. 2), and rush linebacker Nick Bonitto (No. 4).