Prospect Profile: DE Ethan Downs

Ethan Downs

Hometown: Weatherford, Okla.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 240

Position: DE

School: Weatherford

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Derek Barnett

Notes: Classified by SI All-American as a tight end

Thune's Take: Downs utterly dominated the 4A circuit in Oklahoma as the bread and butter of the Weatherford Eagles, both offensively and defensively. SI All-American projects that Downs will play H-back for Lincoln Riley, but he’s more naturally cut out for defensive end. He’s swift and powerful off the edge, and his strength makes him a legitimate three-down player as opposed to a situational rusher. He’s not as physically gifted as the other defensive ends in Oklahoma’s signing class, but he plays with tenacity and owns a motor that won’t quit. He’s SI All-American’s top player in the state of Oklahoma for the 2021 cycle.

