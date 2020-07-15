SI All-American Candidate Ethan Downs Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Ethan Downs
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
Position: Tight End/Linebacker/Defensive Line 
School: Weatherford (Okla.) 
Committed to: Oklahoma 
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: D1 frame as it sits now, with elite wingspan and length for the Big 12. No need for weight, but perhaps lower half could use additional mass.

Athleticism: He played all over the field in high school from linebacker, DT, DE to TE. Smooth runner in open field but the hips appear tight at times in terms of knee drive. An elite athlete otherwise.

Instincts: Aggressive as they come and is aiming to punish people on every snap. He’s not interested in making you miss but would rather make you pay for daring to attempt to tackle him.

Polish: He’s going to wreak havoc in the secondary of Big 12 defenses. He’s never been asked to run complex routes, but the athleticism is available to do so. He shows natural hands and a knack for running after the catch once the ball arrives in his hands. 

Bottom Line: Any player that’s been asked to do as much as Downs in high school understands the complexity of an offense. He will pick up a collegiate playbook in the blink of an eye and physically make the transition to college ball smoothly.

