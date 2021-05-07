Felony Charges Filed Against Former Sooners Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan

Cleveland County Court documents confirm that both players are being charged with robbery, conspiracy and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Former Oklahoma football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan were charged Friday with felony counts of robbery, conspiracy and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police documents.

The news was first reported Friday afternoon by The Norman Transcript and comes a day after OU coach Lincoln Riley announced that both players were no longer part of the football program.

Felony arrest warrants were filed in Cleveland County on Friday for Bridges and McGowan for their alleged role in a “conjoint robbery” on April 15.

Norman police responded tho a 911 call to the Crimson Park apartment complex just after 10 p.m. and found a victim bleeding from the head. The victim claimed he was robbed by Bridges and McGowan, and a Cleveland County search warrant affidavit later revealed that the victim said McGowan, Bridges and a third man allegedly robbed him at his apartment and that Bridges pointed a gun at him, kicked him several times and threatened to kill him.

Bridges’ apartment and car were searched the next day and the victim’s property — including a Glock pistol and an extended magazine — was found.

Bridges, an OU sophomore, is a former 5-star wide receiver prospect from Carrollton, TX. He played as a true freshman in 2019 before he was suspended by the NCAAA for the Sooners' bowl loss to LSU for failing a drug test. Bridges' suspension lingered deep into the 2020 season as well, and he returned for the final two games of his second season.

McGowan, an OU freshman and a former 4-star recruit from Mesquite, TX, broke into the lineup as a true freshman in 2020 and finished his first season of college football with 370 yards rushing. He finished with a big game against Florida in the Cotton Bowl that included a 73-yard run and 70 yards receiving.