Five Oklahoma Players Who Could Benefit From New NCAA Eligibility Rules

The NCAA closed out the 2025-2026 athletic year with a sensible change.

The Division I Cabinet approved a change to eligibility rules for student-athletes. Athletes will now have five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday, essentially eliminating redshirts.

In college football, players could previously appear in four games and the postseason and maintain their redshirt. Now athletes across the board won’t have to worry about redshirts limiting playing time.

The rule changes will apply to rising seniors, granting an additional year of eligibility to those who haven’t previously redshirted.

Here are five current Sooners who could greatly benefit from the rule change.

DE Adepoju Adebawore, Senior

Oklahoma defensive end Adepoju Adebawore and linebacker Kendal Daniels combine to make a tackle against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Former 5-star recruit Adepoju Adebawore got his fair share of chances as a true freshman, playing in 13 games and recording 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

His sophomore campaign hit a road bump with unfortunate injury luck to start the year, but he rallied to add 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and 17 total tackles as a junior.

Adebawore felt the urgency entering his senior season, but if he’s able to build on his success as a junior, he will have the option to work an additional season with Miguel Chavis to continue to develop at defensive end, allowing him to choose between the NFL Draft or an additional season in Norman in 2027.

CB Jacobe Johnson, Senior

Oklahoma defensive back Jacobe Johnson looks across the line of scrimmage before a snap. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Jacobe Johnson is another victim of his own success.

Johnson came in and became a key piece of OU’s special teams units as a true freshman, keeping him from redshirting.

He’s been a constant fixture in the cornerback rotation the past two seasons, but now, like Adebawore, Johnson will have the chance to play another year in Norman if he chooses following the 2026 season — essentially getting all the benefits of playing all over special teams as a true freshman without being penalized.

RB Xavier Robinson, Junior

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson rushes for a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Had Oklahoma’s running back room stayed healthier in 2024, Xavier Robinson would have likely been able to maintain his redshirt and have an additional two years left after 2026 anyway.

But he burst onto the scene late and made the decision to burn his redshirt in favor of helping the team down the stretch in 2024.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

That decision had turned out to be the right one, as Robinson would never have had to make that decision under the new rules.

Robinson played through injuries as a sophomore, but new running back coach Deland McCullough hopes to get the best out of Robinson with a healthy 2026 campaign.

S Michael Boganowski, Junior

Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski stands tall in the Sooners' victory over LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Like Johnson, Michael Boganowski was able to rotate in on special teams and in the secondary as a freshman.

He finished the 2024 season with eight total tackles, and built on that to record 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack as a sophomore.

Boganowski is projected to start at safety next to Peyton Bowen, who could also play an additional year.

Boganowski has the measurables that NFL scouts will love, but if he needs an additional year to develop at safety, he’ll now have that at his disposal in 2028.

WR Elijah Thomas, Sophomore

Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas records a tackle against LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Elijah Thomas was never able to break into the receiver rotation as a freshman, but he gained valuable game-day experience on special teams, and now he won’t have to lose a year of eligibility for it.

Thomas only caught one pass in 2025, but he recorded eight tackles in 13 games.

If he can carve out a role for himself in 2026, he’ll still have the opportunity to contribute for four seasons for the OU passing attack.