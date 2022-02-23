Former Oklahoma LB Emmanuel Beal Selected in USFL Draft

Beal was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 29th round by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the inaugural USFL Draft on Wednesday.

Make it two former Sooners getting drafted by the USFL on Wednesday.

Just a short while after former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet was selected, former linebacker Emmanuel Beal was snagged by the Tampa Bay Bandits with the No. 8 pick in the 29th round of the USFL Draft.

Coming to Norman as a JUCO transfer in 2016, Beal played in 27 games across two seasons racking up 176 total tackles including ten tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

After leading the team with 95 tackles in 2017, Beal earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.

Professionally, Beal was never able to really latch onto an NFL team last being with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

But now, he gets another crack at playing at the next level in the USFL under head coach Todd Haley.

Play for the USFL’s returning season is set to begin in April.