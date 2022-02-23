Former Oklahoma WR Jeff Badet Selected in USFL Draft

Badet was taken with the No. 6 pick in the 15th round by the Michigan Panthers in the inaugural USFL Draft on Wednesday.

A fan favorite is getting another shot to play professionally.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet was selected in the 15th round of the USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers on Wednesday.

Worth noting is that the draft was not done in a traditional fashion, in that each round was devoted to one position.

So, as a wide receiver, Badet was not eligible to be selected until the 13th round.

After playing with the Sooners as a graduate transfer from Kentucky for the 2017 season, Badet went unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

After being cut by Minnesota in 2019, Badet entered into the XFL Draft, where he was taken by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops to play for the Dallas Renegades.

After a successful stint there, prior to the league being shut down due to COVID-19, Badet got another shot at the NFL signing with the Washington Football Team’s practice squad.

Since then, he’s also had brief runs with the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.

In his lone season at Oklahoma, Badet caught 26 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

His most memorable play to most Sooner fans came on a fantastic over-the-shoulder touchdown catch against Texas in the Red River Showdown on a deep pass by Baker Mayfield.

Now, he gets another shot to continue his football career in another upstart spring football league hoping to produce enough for another NFL team to scoop him up.

Play for the USFL’s returning season begins in April.