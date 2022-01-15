Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma LB Jamal Morris Announces Transfer Destination

A three-year reserve at OU, Morris entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 and has decided to return home to continue his college football career.

Former Oklahoma linebacker Jamal Morris has picked his transfer destination.

Morris, a Houston native, announced Saturday via Twitter that he’ll play next at the University of Houston.

Morris announced his entry into the transfer portal on Dec. 14.

Morris was a consensus 4-star safety recruit in the 2019 class out of Fort Bend Bush High School and even earned Under Armour All-America honors.

But Morris redshirted in 2019 and appeared in just one game, then he moved to linebacker and played in 10 games during the 2020 season and finished with five tackles. Last season, finished with just three tackles while playing in eight games. 

