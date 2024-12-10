Former Oklahoma QB Among 2024 Heisman Trophy Finalists
For the second time in three years, a former Oklahoma quarterback is headed to New York City.
Dillon Gabriel, who powered the Sooners’ offense in 2022 and 2023, is among four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy.
After two standout seasons in Norman, Gabriel has blossomed at Oregon.
Gabriel guided the Ducks to a 13-0 record and a Big Ten championship in their first year in their new conference.
Gabriel is eighth nationally in passing yards (3,558), 10th in passing yards per game (273.7), and 13th in points responsible for per game (16.2). Gabriel was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.
As a passer, Gabriel ranks seventh in the nation in passer efficiency rating (166.7) and is second in completion percentage (.732). He’s also eighth in passing touchdowns (28).
In 2022, Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC and won the Heisman Trophy.
Gabriel, however, is considered a long shot to win this year’s award as college football’s most outstanding player.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leads the nation with an eye-popping 192.1 rushing yards per game and is No. 1 with 2,497 rushing yards. He’s also tied for the national lead with 29 rushing touchdowns as he’s powered the Broncos to the Mountain West championship and a CFP berth. Jeanty is the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year.
Colorado’s all-everything Travis Hunter is arguably the greatest two-way player in college football history as a cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter ranks sixth in the nation in receiving yards (1,152) and ranks second in receiving touchdowns. He also has four interceptions on defense (tied for 17th nationally) and leads all of college football — by far — with 1,443 snaps on offense, defense and special teams. Hunter is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Miami’s Cam Ward was an early frontrunner for this year’s Heisman but has simmered recently. Ward ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards per game (343.6) and leads the nation with 36 touchdown throws (against just seven interceptions) and is No. 2 in passer efficiency rating (171.1). He was named ACC Player of the Year.
The Heisman is decided by a vote of 870 media members, the 57 living Heisman winners and one fan vote.
Gabriel is the fifth Oklahoma quarterback or former OU QB to appear as a Heisman finalist since 2017, joining winners Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Williams, and 2019 finalist Jalen Hurts.
Gabriel, from Mililani, HI, started in 2019 and 2020 at UCF and started three games in 2021 before suffering a broken collarbone. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2022 to be reunited with former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
In two seasons in Norman, Gabriel started 24 games and posted impressive seasons: a .627 completion percentage with 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022, and a .693 completion percentage with 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023.
He intended to leave OU for the NFL Draft last December, but wasn’t pleased with his draft grade projection and decided to play one more year in college. Gabriel could have returned to OU, but coach Brent Venables told him the job would be an open competition with 5-star recruit Jackson Arnold. Gabriel instead entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, allowing Arnold to take over the starting role as a sophomore. Gabriel chose Oregon over a host of suitors for the Ducks’ stacked roster and to make it easier for his family to attend games coming to the mainland from Hawaii.