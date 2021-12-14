Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces Transfer Destination

    Rattler announced on Monday night he'll join Shane Beamer at South Carolina.
    Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer destination on Monday night.

    Rattler will join former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina.

    Rattler, who spent three seasons at OU after a 5-star high school career in Phoenix, announced his decision on social media.

    After redshirting behind Jalen Hurts in 2019, Rattler had a rocky start to the 2020 season, but improved all year and was MVP of the Cotton Bowl. He returned as a third-year sophomore in 2021 and had a solid start to the season, but also experienced plenty of struggles.

    In the Sooners' game against Texas, he was replaced by true freshman Caleb Williams and never got his job back as Williams became an OU sensation.

    At South Carolina, Rattler will also team up with former OU teammate Austin Stogner, who also entered the transfer portal after Lincoln Riley's departure for USC.

