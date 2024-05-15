Former Oklahoma QB Transfers to Louisiana-Monroe
A former Oklahoma quarterback is headed back to his roots.
General Booty, a junior college transfer in 2022 who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal two weeks ago, announced Wednesday he would continue his career as a transfer at Louisiana-Monroe.
“Excited to go to work with my new teammates at The University of Louisiana Monroe,” Booty posted on Twitter. “I’m coming home!”
Booty was Dillon Gabriel's backup in 2022 and 2023, and was scheduled for backup duty behind Jackson Arnold this season. He went through spring practice but was behind incoming freshman Michael Hawkins, and likely would have been behind seventh-year transfer Casey Thompson this fall.
Booty played high school football in Allen, TX, but his famous football family — wide receiver Abram Booty, quarterback Josh Booty, and quarterback John David Booty — hail from Shreveport, LA. General Booty’s dad, Abram, played wide receiver at LSU, while uncle Josh played quarterback for the Tigers. John David went on to play at USC.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Booty appeared in one game each of the past two seasons after transferring in from Tyler Junior College. In his freshman season at Tyler, Booty led the NJCAA with 3,410 passing yards at a 61 percent clip with 27 touchdowns, leading Tyler to a 7-5 record and TIPS-CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl win.
Booty ran a 32-yard touchdown to help the Sooners' offense defeat the defense in the annual Red/White Spring Game in his final appearance in a Sooners jersey on April 20.
As an unrated prospect at Allen, Booty passed for 2,235 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 401 yards and nine scores his senior year at Allen.