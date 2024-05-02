All Sooners

Report: Oklahoma Quarterback General Booty Enters Transfer Portal

The former JUCO prospect appeared in two games during two seasons as a backup for the Sooners.

Bryce McKinnis

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports /

NORMAN — Oklahoma junior quarterback General Booty has entered the transfer portal.

247Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported Thursday morning that Booty, who spent two seasons as OU’s backup behind Dillon Gabriel , Davis Beville and Jackson Arnold, is the second Sooner this week to enter the portal after slot receiver and punt returner Gavin Freeman entered Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Allen High School (TX) alum appeared in one game each of the past two seasons after transferring in from Tyler Junior College. In his freshman season at Tyler, Booty led the NJCAA with 3,410 passing yards at a 61 percent clip with 27 touchdowns, leading Tyler to a 7-5 record and TIPS-CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl win.

Read More

Oklahoma Adds Juco Transfer QB General Booty

Why Oklahoma QB General Booty is Giving Back: 'Special Place in My Heart for Kids'

Booty ran a 32-yard touchdown to help the Sooners' offense defeat the defense in the annual Red/White Spring Game in his final appearance in a Sooners jersey on April 20.

As an unrated prospect at Allen, Booty passed for 2,235 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 401 yards and nine scores his senior year at Allen.

Booty’s uncles, John David Booty and Josh Booty, both were rotational quarterbacks in the NFL in the 2000s, while his dad, Abram Booty, was a wide receiver at LSU.

Published |Modified
Bryce McKinnis

BRYCE MCKINNIS

Bryce is a contributor for AllSooners and has been featured in several publications, including the Associated Press, the Tulsa World and the Norman Transcript. A Tishomingo native, Bryce’s sports writing career began at 17 years old when he filed his first story for the Daily Ardmoreite. As a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, he worked on several award-winning projects, including The Vista’s coverage of the 2021 UCO cheer hazing scandal. After graduating in 2021, Bryce took his first job covering University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University sports for the Tulsa World before accepting a role as managing editor of VYPE Magazine in 2022. - UCO Mass Communications/Sports Feature (2019) - UCO Mass Communications/Investigative Reporting (2021) - UCO College of Liberal Arts/Academic presentation, presidential politics and ideology (2021) - OBEA/Multimedia reporting (2021) - Beat Writer, The Tulsa World (2021-2022) - Managing Editor, VYPE Magazine (2022-2023)