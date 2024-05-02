Report: Oklahoma Quarterback General Booty Enters Transfer Portal
NORMAN — Oklahoma junior quarterback General Booty has entered the transfer portal.
247Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported Thursday morning that Booty, who spent two seasons as OU’s backup behind Dillon Gabriel , Davis Beville and Jackson Arnold, is the second Sooner this week to enter the portal after slot receiver and punt returner Gavin Freeman entered Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Allen High School (TX) alum appeared in one game each of the past two seasons after transferring in from Tyler Junior College. In his freshman season at Tyler, Booty led the NJCAA with 3,410 passing yards at a 61 percent clip with 27 touchdowns, leading Tyler to a 7-5 record and TIPS-CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl win.
Booty ran a 32-yard touchdown to help the Sooners' offense defeat the defense in the annual Red/White Spring Game in his final appearance in a Sooners jersey on April 20.
As an unrated prospect at Allen, Booty passed for 2,235 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 401 yards and nine scores his senior year at Allen.
Booty’s uncles, John David Booty and Josh Booty, both were rotational quarterbacks in the NFL in the 2000s, while his dad, Abram Booty, was a wide receiver at LSU.