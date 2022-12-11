Former Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Announces Transfer Portal Destination

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease has found his new home.

Wease, who dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal last year, came back and did it again this year, announced Sunday he'll play next at Missouri.

Wease is an OU senior who came to Norman as a 5-star prospect out of Allen, TX, as a member of Lincoln Riley's much-hyped 2019 recruiting class that included 5-star quarterback Spencer Rattler, 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, 5-star wide receiver Trejan Bridges and 4-star tight end Austin Stogner.

That became a star-crossed class, however, with Rattler and Stogner transferring to South Carolina, Haselwood transferring to Arkansas and Bridges dismissed from the team. Stogner last week announced his transfer back to OU. Stogner, Haselwood and Wease all suffered major injuries during their time at OU, while Rattler redshirted behind Jalen Hurts, was replaced as a starter midway through his sophomore season by Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night for USC.

In four seasons at OU, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wease caught 64 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best year was 2020, when he was the Sooners' co-leader with 37 receptions for 530 yards and four TDs.

