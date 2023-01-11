Skip to main content

Four Oklahoma Players Land in Sports Illustrated's Final SI99 Rankings

Peyton Bowen, Jackson Arnold, P.J. Adebawore and Cayden Green continue to shine as the jewels of the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class.

Four Oklahoma 2023 signees landed on the SI99 Wednesday.

Safety Peyton Bowen, quarterback Jackson Arnold, defensive end P.J. Adebawore and offensive tackle Cayden Green all earned a spot in Sports Illustrated’s annual recruiting rankings.

Bowen, Arnold and Adebawore are all 5-star prospects, as rated by 247 Sports, while Green is a high 4-star.

Bowen, a defensive back and return specialist from Denton Guyer, led the group as the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 2 safety.

Arnold, his Guyer teammate and best friend, came in at No. 28 overall and is the No. 5 quarterback, behind Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Jaden Rashada and Malachi Nelson.

Adebawore, from Kansas City North, sits at No. 48 overall and is the No. 8 defensive end.

Green, from Lee’s Summit North, comes in at No. 89 overall and is the No. 9 offensive tackle.

Adebawore is one of 12 players in the the final SI99 who were not ranked in the previous rankings.

SI99’s rankings for the 2023 class are final and won’t be updated for the February signing day.

SI ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video.

