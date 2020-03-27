AllSooners
Herbstreit says he'll be "shocked if we have football this fall"

Parker Thune

A day after Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated that there were no plans to cancel or shorten the 2020 football season, one popular analyst voiced his vehement disagreement.

On ESPN Radio Thursday, Kirk Herbstreit fielded a question about the logistics of playing the upcoming season, and stated flatly that he couldn't imagine that it will happen.

"I'll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football," said Herbstreit. "I'll be so surprised if that happens."

Herbstreit went on to say, "[Y]ou're 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don't know how you let these guys go into locker rooms, and let stadiums be filled up, and how you can play ball."

It's been two weeks since any NCAA-sanctioned activities took place, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep the nation and the world. The NCAA has already taken measures to combat the pandemic's effect on competition, such as granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes competing in spring sports.

For many, a mere two weeks without college athletics has felt like an eternity. Nonetheless, Herbstreit opined that the world of sports has only witnessed the tip of the iceberg:

"As much as I hate to say it, I think we're scratching the surface of where this thing's gonna go."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking "Follow" at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

