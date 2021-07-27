Sports Illustrated home
Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Arkansas

The Oklahoma Sooners will reunite with old Southwest Conference foes, the Arkansas Razorbacks, in the SEC.
Author:
Publish date:

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Arkansas.

Nickname: Razorbacks

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,212 - Fayetteville), War Memorial Stadium (54,120 - Little Rock)

Head Coach: Sam Pittman

Claimed Football National Titles: 1 (1964)

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished 3-7 in the 2020 season

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Driving around wondering which of their two home stadiums (more on that in a minute) the Razorbacks are actually playing in, and then upon arrival summoning a passel of Razorbacks with their “Woo Pig Sooie” chant

Football Royalty: Steve Atwater, Dan Hampton, Lance Alworth, Jimmy Johnson, Lou Holtz, Frank Broyles, Lloyd Phillips, Chuck Dicus

Famous Alumni: Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Barry Switzer, John Daly, J. William Fulbright, Jim and Rob Walton,

Of Note: Arkansas has a pair of unique things about their football program that set them apart from the rest of college football. First off, they’re the only team with two home fields. Separated by a three hour drive, the Razorbacks leave their home in Fayetteville to play at Warm Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in an attempt to get the state fully behind their program. Before the Waltons were bringing home the bacon with Walmart, Fayetteville was pretty hard to access via highway, so playing in Little Rock allowed the entire state to see their Razorbacks play. Not only are they the only team bold (or dumb enough) to maintain two home fields, they’re the only major athletic team in the country to have a porcine nickname. They also bring a live mascot to the table, Tusk V, who might be the cutest mascot addition in the country.

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads 10-4-1

Last Meeting: 2002 Cotton Bowl - OU won 10-3

Last Arkansas win: 1978 Orange Bowl- Arkansas won 31-6

