Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Alabama

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions and have claimed six of the last 12 national titles.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Alabama.

Nickname: Crimson Tide

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Head Coach: Nick Saban

Claimed Football National Titles: 18 (1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Using the song "Dixieland Delight" as an opportunity to dunk on their rivals. (Alternate answer: winning relentlessly)

Football Royalty: Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath, Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Derrick Thomas, Julio Jones, Shaun Alexander, Ken Stabler, Bart Starr (There are too many to list everyone)

Famous Alumni: Harper Lee, Rece Davis, Justin Thomas, Robert Horry

Of Note: The University of Alabama credits Birmingham Age-Herald sports editor Hugh "Doc" Roberts as the creator of the Crimson Tide nickname after watching Alabama and Auburn play to a 6-6 tie in November of 1907 in a game that Auburn was heavily favored. Strangely enough, his game recap in the paper never uses the phrase "Crimson Tide," which leaves many wondering if the university has the story straight or if they are mistaken. Nobody seems to know for sure where the name come from, although that story is the generally accepted one despite that plot hole.

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads 3-2

Last Meeting: 2018 Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) - Alabama won 45-34

Last Oklahoma win: 2014 Sugar Bowl - Oklahoma won 45-31