WR J.Michael Sturdivant Spurns Sooners, Commits to Cal

Parker Thune

As a high schooler, J.Michael Sturdivant has the luxury of catching passes from four-star LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier.

As a collegian, he'll join forces with another four-star prospect in Kai Millner.

Sturdivant announced Saturday that he's headed to Cal, joining a 2021 Golden Bears class that already includes Millner, four-star tight end Jermaine Terry, and four-star wideout Mavin Anderson. Sturdivant's decision comes six weeks after he narrowed his recruitment to Cal, LSU, UCLA and Oklahoma.

The Sooners made a significant push to bring the north Texas native to Norman, and LSU did their best to reunite Sturdivant with Nussmeier in Death Valley. However, Oklahoma already has Mario Williams and Cody Jackson in their 2021 class, and LSU boasts a trio of four-star wideouts in Chris Hilton, Deion Smith and JoJo Earle. As he heads to Berkeley, Sturdivant has an opportunity to be an immediate starter for the Golden Bears, and figures to become their A1 option in the passing game by his sophomore year.

His announcement comes amidst a busy Fourth of July across the world of recruiting, as Caleb Williams' 8 p.m. decision headlines a flurry of scheduled commitments today. The Sooners are expected to land Williams, and are also in the mix for four-star receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman's announcement will precede Williams' by an hour.

Also announcing his commitment today is Latrell Neville, a three-star receiver from Missouri City, TX. Though Oklahoma has a standing offer to Neville, the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher is expected to choose Nebraska. He was formerly pledged to Virginia Tech, but reneged on his commitment last month.

