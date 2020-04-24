AllSooners
Sooners WR Jadon Haselwood Reportedly Suffers Knee Injury

John. E. Hoover

Jadon Haselwood - TD
Jadon Haselwood scores against South Dakota

Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood reportedly has suffered a serious knee injury while working out at his home in Georgia and could miss the upcoming season.

According to Rivals site SoonerScoop.com, citing unnamed sources, Haselwood hasn’t had an MRI yet to determine the extent of the injury, but it was believed to be “ligament damage” and an “expected” torn ACL.

Haselwood ranked fifth on the team last year as a true freshman, catching 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Haselwood was a 5-star recruit out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga.

He had five multiple-catch games in 2019, including three receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against South Dakota, six for 59 against Texas Tech, and three for 25 against eventual national champion LSU in the Peach Bowl, which an appearances that allowed Haselwood to play in his home state.

If Haselwood’s apparent injury forces him to miss significant time in 2020, OU probably needs other sophomores to step up. Theo Wease caught eight passes for 136 yards last season, while Trejan Bridges caught seven for 82.

Junior Charleston Rambo was second on the team last season behind new Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb, catching 43 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns.

OU also loses seniors Lee Morris and Nick Basquine, who ranked third and fourth last season with 330 yards on 18 receptions and 275 yards on 19 catches.

Oklahoma’s passing game already figured to be in flux whenever the season does get going. It’s widely assumed that 5-star redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler will win the job, but he only played in three games as a true freshman and he still needs to beat out third-year sophomore Tanner Mordecai, whose only experience so far is as a backup.

