Jake Kreul the Latest Sign of Oklahoma's Improving Depth on Defensive Line

NORMAN — While Oklahoma’s offensive line is being held together by duct tape and baling wire, the Sooners’ defensive front continues to be a fountain of riches.

The Sooners came into the season with five relatively proven playmakers on the defensive front — David Stone and Jayden Jackson on the interior and edge rushers Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye.

But as the season has gone on, Oklahoma has continued to develop even more depth among the group.

The latest example of that came Saturday night against Kentucky, where freshman edge rusher Jake Kreul had 2.5 sacks and had six tackles.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who spoke at Tuesday’s press conference in place of head coach Brent Venables, said there’s even more to come for the former four-star prospect from Orlando, Fla.

“We knew he was a great pass rusher,” Bates said. “Can play the run too. That’s a lot of peoples’ misconception on Jake is that he’s just a pass rusher. He’s a real student of the game. He’s up here as much as the coaches are. He’s right there under Coach (Miguel) Chavis’ wing and learning everything there is to know.”

While Kreul had a breakout against the Wildcats, Bates said the foundation for that recent success started months ago.

“Over the summer just going back to since he got here, he wasn’t just sticking to whatever the install was,” Bates said. “He wanted to know every play that we had, and he studied on his own way ahead of time. That’s why you see his work come to fruition right now.”

It’s not just Kreul though.

Trent Wilson had a big sack against Texas that helped the Sooners set up the blocked punt that ended in an OU touchdown.

Bishop Thomas has become a steady presence backing up Stone and has had several key plays as well.

Bates bragged on both of those interior depth pieces.

“To see Trent grow weekly has been a breath of fresh air,” Bates said. “I knew he would do it. I could just tell where he was in spring ball, and he’s just continued to work at his game. He takes it seriously. He wants to be great.”

Thomas, a Georgia State transfer, has played a steady role this season.

“The one thing about him is even when he didn’t know the playbook his effort was phenomenal,” Bates said. “He’s going wherever he’s going like his hair is on fire, like somebody’s trying to hold him under water. He has a tremendous passion about him. Now that he’s learning the playbook you’re starting to see him play some really good football.”

Bates said there could be even more to come.

“We got other guys in that room,” Bates said. “We just haven’t had the opportunity yet to show them to the world. But they’re ready to play. They play winning football and they’re ready to win every time they step on the field.”

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