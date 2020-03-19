AllSooners
Joe Castiglione Clarifies Spring Game Cancellation, Leaves Door Open

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione on Thursday clarified his comments during a radio interview and actually left the door cracked for the Sooners to host a spring football game.

In a press release issued at 6:42 p.m., Castiglione said, “It’s impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled.”

OU has canceled all other spring sports. Castiglione previously said Big 12 Conference athletic directors have been making decisions in regard to managing the Coronavirus outbreak in unison.

“We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will b held on April 18, or even at all,” Castiglione said in the OU press release. “The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since when we’re not sure when or if we’ll be able to return to practice.

“So in talking with coach (Lincoln) Riley, we feel at the very least it’s appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18. Given all the unknowns we’re facing, it’s impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available.”

Ticket sales for the spring game have been suspended. OU’s ticket office will contact ticket buyers to discuss options.

