Prospect Profile: DB Jordan Mukes

Jordan Mukes

Hometown: Choctaw, Okla.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 192

Position: DB

School: Choctaw

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Ahkello Witherspoon

Notes: Led Choctaw to the 2020 state championship game vs. Bixby

Thune's Take: Mukes is a beast, with a long, muscular frame and ballhawking tendencies. At 6-foot-4, he likely winds up playing safety for Alex Grinch... and 6-foot-4 safeties are few and far between. He hadn’t played high school football until his junior year, but it didn’t take long for Mukes to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail. He’s still raw, but his physical tools are mesmerizing. He’ll no doubt be given time to develop, as Grinch has plenty of talented defensive backs at his disposal. But down the road, Mukes could be a significant factor in a championship secondary for the Sooners.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.