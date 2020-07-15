SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mukes Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Jordan Mukes                                                                                                     Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                                         Vitals: 6-foot-4, 192 pounds                                                                                            School: Choctaw (Okla.)                                                                                             Position: Cornerback                                                                                                Committed to: Oklahoma                                                                                                    Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Freakish length for defensive back. Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to taut, narrow waist. Long, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional weight depending on role, position. 

Athleticism: Exceptionally coordinated. Long strider with good top-end speed. Light feet; glides while adjusting on the move. Solid short-area quickness, wasting little motion in and out of cuts. Strong and physical. Explosive leaping ability. Arrives with power. Hips not especially fluid. 

Instincts: Physical. Tracks ball well in the air. Shows ability to high-point throws and reach around receivers for deflections. Aggressive and willing run defender; packs punch while tackling, especially with shoulders square. 

Polish: Quick to diagnose run vs. pass and attack. Understands value of leverage as cornerback. Limited experience as one-on-one defender, but must hone jam regardless. Needs to continue adding weight if not playing outside. 

Bottom Line: Mukes boasts an eye-popping blend of length, coordination and budding power in the defensive backfield. Unlikely to remain at cornerback due to lack of flexibility; profiles as hybrid safety who lines up all over the field. Day 2 or better NFL potential, but could also top out as impact special-teamer.

