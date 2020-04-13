AllSooners
Kyler Murray Donates $25k to Help Feed Hungry Kids

John. E. Hoover

Last week Kyler Murray became the second former Oklahoma Heisman-winning quarterback and No. 1 overall pick to donate to charities serving victims of the Coronavirus shutdown.

Murray donated $25,000 to the charity GENYOUth to help feed children affected by school closings.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long are among on the GENYOUth board of directors.

On March 19, Baker Mayfield — who preceded Murray at both the Heisman and the No. 1 pick — donated $50,000 to a food bank in Cleveland and also donated more than 3,500 meals to Meals on Wheels of Norman.

