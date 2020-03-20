AllSooners
Baker Mayfield Donating to Cleveland, Norman Charities

John. E. Hoover

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is donating to hunger relief in both Norman and his new hometown of Cleveland, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Mayfield is donating more than 3,500 meals to Meals on Wheels of Norman and is teaming up with TownHall in Cleveland to provide another 8,000 meals for St. Augustine Hunger Center.

“Especially right now with the COVID-19 crisis going on,” Mayfield said in a video posted to Twitter.

Mayfield struck up a relationship with Meals on Wheels of Norman as part of his community service following his 2017 arrest in Fayetteville, Ark.

“I just want to say I’m donating just to help them with the resources that they can keep pushing forward and doing the right thing within the area,” he said. “You guys can help, too. They need canned items, disposable gloves for the volunteers so they can protect themselves as well as the clients that Meals on Wheels has.”

“Norman, the Sooner Nation, the community that has impacted my life, let’s give back to a right cause, and, as always, Boomer Sooner.”

Mayfield and his wife Emily announced Thursday that they would match donations up to $50,000 to the Great Cleveland Food Bank.

