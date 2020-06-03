AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Lincoln Riley Says 'I Definitely Stand With My Players' Regarding Protests and Calls to Action

Parker Thune

As the nationwide fallout from George Floyd’s death continues to dominate headlines, Lincoln Riley isn’t keeping quiet.

In a virtual Wednesday press conference, the Oklahoma head coach wasn’t primarily fielding questions about football. But football isn’t the first thing on his mind - or anyone’s - at the moment.

“I definitely stand with my players,” he said. “And it’s not just because they’re my players; it’s a fundamental belief. I was very fortunate, raised in a household that taught me that no one is better than anybody else because of the color of their skin.”

Riley had tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign on May 31, expressing that he’s “committed to being a part of the change.” He said that racism is an issue he feels personally compelled to speak out on, and that's not solely due to his status.

“Honestly, if the players ask me to do something, that’s great, but it’s something that I would do regardless [of whether] I was a football coach or not,” Riley stated.

The Sooners head coach also said he wouldn’t rule out a more tangible show of solidarity in the future.

“I don’t think anything would be off the table as far as a protest or as far as a call for equality, as long as it’s done tastefully… and peacefully,” he continued.

“My players know who I am; they know what I stand for. They know my beliefs; we’ve had opportunities to discuss that as a team several times. We always try to keep those lines of communication open. It’s something I personally believe in.”

Riley’s first year on the Sooner staff was 2015, the same year that the SAE incident rocked Oklahoma’s campus and eventually led to the dissolution of the fraternity. Riley expressed that he admired Bob Stoops’ course of action in the wake of the incident.

“I think you grow from it as a coach, as a leader,” Riley said. “There’s certainly no manuals for this. It’s much different than calling a play or scheduling a practice… I’ve always been impressed with how Coach Stoops and that group handled the incident in 2015.”

Five years later, Riley is now the head man in Norman, doing everything he can to foment change and foster peace in the midst of nationwide turmoil.

“I’ve seen it said a lot of places - all lives do matter,” he said. “But the incidents here, all the different things that have gone on between law enforcement and specifically black males, have highlighted that all lives can’t matter until black lives do too.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Oklahoma State players test positive for COVID-19

John. E. Hoover

2020 OU Schedule Preview: Iowa State

Cyclones have the Big 12's best defense and the right quarterback to shock the world. Is that enough to make a run at the championship game?

John. E. Hoover

Sooners DB Chanse Sylvie hoping to create meaningful change in law enforcement

As protests erupt across America aftermath of George Floyd murder, Sylvie outlineds four bullet points to help eradicate police brutality

John. E. Hoover

NFL Network show predicts bounceback as Baker Mayfield gets 'back to the fundamentals'

Former Oklahoma Sooners QB is "moving in silence" after a disappointing 2019 NFL season

John. E. Hoover

Trae Young Speaks Up at Norman Protest Rally

Former Oklahoma Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard says things are "messed up," but by speaking up in peaceful protests, people are taking "a big step in the right direction"

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: No. 14, Gabe Brkic

Oklahoma Sooners Recruiting ROI: No. 14, Gabe Brkic

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams speaks out on the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests

In his weekly blog series, five-star 2021 quarterback and his father address the past week's events

Parker Thune

New Big 12 policies take effect amidst COVID-19 shutdown

Oklahoma to resume voluntary football activity on July 1, despite conference's announcement that such activity is permissible beginning June 15

Parker Thune

From Experience, Lincoln Riley, Other Sooners Speak Out About Racial Injustice, Social Unrest

Five years after overt racism surfaced from an OU fraternity, Sooner players and coaches offer their thoughts on the nation's current situation and what can be done to help

John. E. Hoover

Sooners looking to keep two-way 2022 recruit Gentry Williams in-state

Four-star Booker T. Washington phenom is one of the top prospects in the class, and also holds offers from Michigan, USC, and Georgia

Parker Thune