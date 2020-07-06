AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Lincoln Riley: Who Could Play Both Ways if Needed?

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says he’s preparing his team to play this fall.

Will the Sooners play? When will they play? Who will they play? Riley can’t answer those questions just yet.

But they will be ready to play, he said.

Riley was asked on Friday during a video press conference about the likelihood of COVID-19 quarantines during the season, and what that could do to the Sooners’ depth chart.

Specifically, might the Sooners be better off at some positions calling up freshmen and walk-ons? Or might there exist the possibility of some players lending a hand on the other side of the ball?

Could there be instances where wide receivers help out at defensive back and DBs offer assistance at wideout?

Which players could play both offensive line and defensive line?

“There’s obviously several,” Riley said. “There’s a lot of them that could do it. Creed (Humphrey) with his athleticism could do just about everything. Brey Walker could probably anchor down as a nose and be tough to move.

“The other way around? Obviously, some of those big interior guys that are pretty versatile, like Perrion (Winfrey), Zach McKinney and Jordan Kelley, those types of guys. From a size standpoint, they would be the best guys if they got the chance.”

Maybe tight ends Austin Stogner or Brayden Willis could contribute some snaps in pass-rush situations, if needed.

Maybe wideout Trejan Bridges — who is currently suspended but experimented at defensive backs last season — could thrive as a two-way player when he gets back.

Maybe cornerback D.J. Graham — who had the “athlete” tag as a recruit and had more than 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns receiving in his high school career — could fill in here and there at receiver.

There are plenty of others. How Riley and his coaching staff approach this could end up being an important part of an unprecedented year. 

“I mean, this season is gonna be unlike any other,” Riley said, “so we’ve got to prepare our team that way. So in some ways, the preparation of your team is different.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Caleb Williams reflects on Elite11, commitment to Oklahoma in 'All on the Line'

Sooners landed pledge from top 2021 quarterback on Saturday, just three days after he took MVP honors at Elite11 camp

Parker Thune

Time for Caleb Williams to get busy — recruiting more stars like him

Lincoln Riley hopes his new QB can land talent like Maason Smith, Bryce Foster, Camar Wheaton, Jalil Farooq and Kelvin Gilliam

John. E. Hoover

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Williams' long-awaited commitment headlines a banner week for Sooners

Oklahoma finally earns verbal pledge from five-star QB, giving their 2021 recruiting class a huge boost

Parker Thune

EXCLUSIVE: Keon Coleman chooses Kansas over Oklahoma, citing desire to 'change the culture'

July 4 commitment date had led many to believe that the 6-foot-4 Louisiana wideout intended to pick Sooners

Parker Thune

by

drjraney

With Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley's plan is unfolding perfectly

Lincoln Riley continues quarterback recruiting success with Caleb Williams

John. E. Hoover

After months of speculation and hype, Caleb Williams finally commits to Oklahoma

Sooners outgun Maryland and LSU to land Williams, the top QB in 2021 class and newly crowned Elite11 MVP.

Parker Thune

Sooners score commitment from four-star DB Latrell McCutchin

6-foot-1 Austin native had decommitted from Alabama in March after taking unofficial visit to Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Sooners make the cut for two 5-star prospects

Maason Smith and Domani Jackson both have Oklahoma listed among their latest list of college football choices

John. E. Hoover

2021 WR and Oklahoma target J.Michael Sturdivant picks Cal

Four-star Marcus HS (TX) speedster chooses Golden Bears over Sooners, LSU, UCLA

Parker Thune

Watch today's full Zoom interview with Lincoln Riley

Watch the full Zoom interview with Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley

John. E. Hoover